Sweet wins Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet celebrates his victory at the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup July 20 at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania.

By Trent Gower/Courtesy of World of Outlaws

Another week on the track and another win for Brad Sweet.

The two-time and reigning World of Outlaws champion collected his 14th checkered flag of the season after driving the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts sprint car to victory at the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup on July 20.

Sweet, a Grass Valley native, started the 40-lap race at Lernerville Speedway in Pennsylvania in third place. He moved into the lead by lap 12 and dominated the rest of the way, winning by more than 5 seconds and claiming the $25,000 winner’s prize.

“This NAPA Auto Parts car is fast right now. Excited for the rest of summer,” Sweet said after the race.

Sweet now has double the wins of any other World of Outlaws driver this season and holds the overall points standings lead by 112 points over second place Carson Macedo. Sweet is now just two wins away from matching his 2019 season, when he won a career-best 16 races. For this career, Sweet now has 72 wins in World of Outlaws, which is tied for 11th all time.

Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing, followed up his win at Lernerville Speedway with an eighth and an 11th place finish, respectively, in back-to-back races at the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania.

Brad Sweet, No. 49, won the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup by more than 5 seconds.

Next up for Sweet is a pair of races in New York, starting with the the Big “R” Outlaw Shootout Friday at Ransomville Speedway and followed by the Empire State Challenge Saturday at Weedsport Speedway.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series comes to California in September, including stops in Chico (Sept. 10-11), Hanford (Sept. 17) and Placerville (Sept. 18). To purchase tickets, visit worldofoutlaws.com .

