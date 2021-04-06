Sweet streak: Grass Valley native Brad Sweet wins fourth race in a row

Brad Sweet won a pair of races in Peverly, Missouri, over the weekend to extend his winning streak to four.

By Trent Gower/Courtesy of World of Outlaws

Race after race, Brad Sweet continues to prove he’s the driver to catch in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.

The Grass Valley native won a pair of races in Peverly, Missouri, over the weekend and improved his race-winning streak to four straight.

“We feel really good right now,” Sweet said after Saturday’s race . “Winning gives you more confidence. I’m in a good place as a race car driver, the car is handling great, and this crew is doing an amazing job.”

Competing at the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Sweet started Friday’s feature race in ninth, but charged through the field to take the checkered flag.

Back on the same track Saturday, Sweet started from the pole and led all 40-laps en route to his fourth victory in a row and 63rd in his World of Outlaws career.

“We were off at the end last night, but tonight we made a small change and it was much better,” said Sweet, who drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts car for Kasey Kahne Racing. “I felt like I had more grip and could move around in traffic with more ease. That’s the key to winning these; even when you win, you have to come back better the next night.”

Brad Sweet, who drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts Sprint Car, led all 40-laps en route to victory Saturday in Peverly, Missouri.

Runner up Sheldon Haudenschild and third place Gio Scelzi challenged Sweet at times during Saturday’s contest, but the two-time and defending series champ would not be denied.

“I ran as hard as I could for 40 laps,” Scelzi said. “(Sweet) just makes such good moves through traffic, he’s hard to keep up with.”

Sweet said he and his team will savor the recent wins, but noted there is still a lot of work to be done.

“We want to enjoy these,” said Sweet, “but our heads are down and we’re looking to win a lot more of these.”

The series is just 11 races into its 83-race schedule.

Sweet has been dominant through the young season, earning 10 top-five finishes and five wins. His five victories are three more than any other diver on the circuit. Sheldon Haudenschild is the only other driver with more than one win this season.

“Brad was just on top of this weekend,” Haudenschild said. “They’re the guys to beat right now and we’re chasing them as hard we can.

Sweet is currently on the top of the overall points leaderboard with 1,598. Logan Schuchart is in second place, 46 points behind Sweet.

Next up for Sweet is a pair of races in Indiana, starting at the Kokomo Speedway on Friday and concluding at The Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana, on Saturday.

To learn more about Sweet and World of Outlaws racing, visit https://worldofoutlaws.com .

