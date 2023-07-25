The “Greatest Show on Dirt,” the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, had a doubleheader Friday and Saturday night at the William Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. It was the 42nd and 43rd race of the season.
On Friday night, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet led for 25 laps, but Logan Schuchart went from 2.2 seconds behind with three laps to go to 1.2 behind as they began the final lap. Down the back straightaway, he charged with a head of steam. As they exited the last corner, Schuchart used a massive run to dip under Sweet and steal the win by only eight one-hundredths of a second.
“Man, I really didn’t think I had a shot, either,” Schuchart told worldofoutlaws.com. “I just ran the top the whole race running the same line as Brad. When we did get to some lapped cars there, they were just in both lines. I took way too long to get by them. Brad just got way out there. He was running a consistent race. I knew we felt pretty good, and I felt that our car was going to come in later.
On the closing lap, Sweet lost the wheel cover, it caused mud to fill his right rear wheel and slowed his sprint car down.
“Somehow the wheel got packed full of mud, and I honestly just barely made it around the last lap,” Sweet told worldofoutlaws.com. “I tried to just go to the bottom there. I didn’t think I should go to the outside. I just really couldn’t see it was shaking so bad. I couldn’t get any traction coming to the line. I knew I was in trouble if anyone was close. I tried to limp it around and just wasn’t good enough.”
Following Schuchart and Sweet were Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, and Brent Marks to round out the top five.
On Saturday night Sweet raced for an eighth-place finish. But in Low-E Insulation qualifying, Sweet netted his first Simpson Performance Products QuickTime of the season and now has 70 in his career.
Rico Abreu took home the first-place finish to win his fourth race.
“That was really intense there at the end. It’s really hard to judge your pace. I really wasn’t catching traffic,” Abreu said. “I’m just thankful for this team. Everybody does an unbelievable job making the right decisions. The Dash Draw was really important tonight for us and the way the circumstances laid out in the race. I’m wore out from climbing the fence back there.
Following Abreu were David Gravel, Marks, Spencer Bayston, and Justin Peck.
Sweet picked up 280 points in Mechanicsburg’s doubleheader and is now in a first-place tie with Gravel for the points lead.
Both racers have 5,772 points. Macedo is in third place with 5,728 points, followed by Schuchart (5,560), and Haudenschild (5,496) round out the top five.
So for this season, Sweet has 42 starts, six wins, 19 podiums, 24 top-five finishes, and 37 top-ten finishes.
Next for “The Greatest Show on Dirt” is Saturday and Sunday’s Empire State Challenge Weekend in Weedsport, New York.
