IndyCar Long Beach GP Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi runs laps during practice of the IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach auto race Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

On Sunday in Long Beach, California, Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi raced in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Rossi finished 22nd.

With three laps to go, Rossi was in sixth place before suspension failure on the last lap caused him to finish 22nd. Rossi started the race in the 11th position and he did pick up eight points in Sunday’s race.

