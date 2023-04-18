On Sunday in Long Beach, California, Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi raced in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Rossi finished 22nd.
With three laps to go, Rossi was in sixth place before suspension failure on the last lap caused him to finish 22nd. Rossi started the race in the 11th position and he did pick up eight points in Sunday’s race.
Andretti Autosports’ Kyle Kirkwood won the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, his first IndyCar win, with teammate Romain Grosjean finishing second. Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta, and Alex Palou rounded out the top five.
After Sunday’s race, Rossi now sits at 48 points and has dropped to 15th in the IndyCar Series standings. Rossi has one top-five finish so far in the IndyCar season after placing fourth at the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Ericsson takes over the top spot from Pato O’Ward with 110 points. O’Ward falls to second place with 95 points. Alex Palou (91), Josef Newgarden (89), and Kirkwood (74) finished up the top five.
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and Rossi’s first win was the 2016 Indianapolis 500. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix. In 117 races, Rossi has eight wins, 28 podiums, and seven poles.
The next race in the IndyCar Series will be the Children of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 30th.
