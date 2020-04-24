‘Super cool’ ride: A look back at this week in Nevada County sports history – 2010

In April 2010, Marco Maynard, a Nevada Union High School graduate, cruised to a second-place finish in boarder cross at the USA Snowboarding Association Nationals in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

The Union file photo

With local sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Union has decided to look back at some of the highlights from years past. Here’s a glimpse into what The Union sports pages offered from April 19-26 in 2010:

Boarder cross personal best puts NU grad in 2nd place at Nationals

Marco Maynard, a 2008 Nevada Union High School graduate, cruised to a second-place finish in boarder cross at the USA Snowboarding Association Nationals in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Maynard advanced through the time trials and a pair of preliminary heats, as the field was whittled from 60 competitors to 24 in the 18-22 age group, before advancing to the finals.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In the championship round, Maynard had to contend with a six-man field instead of the normal four riders on the course. But, he was able to find enough elbow room for a runner-up run.

“It was actually the best I’ve done on boarder cross (at Nationals),” Maynard said. “I’m going to move forward into the open class and pro divisions next year. This was kind of my last time to do it for my age group.

“But it was fun, super cool…”

Undefeated Falcons clinch soccer crown

Forest Lake Christian posted its 10th Central Valley Christian League soccer victory, shutting out Foresthill 4-0 and clinching the league championship.

“This pretty much just wrapped it up for us,” said then FLC head coach Trenton Mol. “Even if we lose the rest of our games, we’ll still have first place.”

It’s the fourth straight season that FLC has owned at least a share of the league championship.

In the win, Katelyn Seitz had a day, scoring two goals and assisting on another.

Biersdorff named Freshman of the Year

Spencer Biersdorff, a 2009 Nevada Union High School graduate who is teeing off for the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, has earned the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year award.

Biersdorff finished tied for third overall at the RMAC tournament, shooting 18-hole rounds of 72, 69 and 75.

He was named First Team All-RMAC and helped his team take home its fifth consecutive RMAC golf championship.

Lady Bruins edge Whitney, 4-2

Bear River’s softball team was held to just four hits, but the Lady Bruins made the most of their base knocks in what turned out to be the 99th varsity victory for seniors Courtney Ceo and Katie Mathis.

Ceo drew the start as Bear River’s pitcher, striking out three and walking three before being relieved by Erin Nichol, who struck out five with no walks over the final four innings.

The Lady Bruins trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Cambria Holcomb led off with an infield single. Ceo followed with a bunt single and Mathis then drilled a triple to score both runners and take the lead. Mathis then scored on a sacrifice fly.

Lady Miners rout Granite Bay

Karly Harris pitched a two-hit shutout for the Nevada Union softball team, striking out 10 in a 10-0 win over Granite Bay.

Offensively, NU had 14 hits and Brianna Nicholson went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kendal Butterfield went 4-for-4 and had two RBIs and two runs scored. Bernadette Boren went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Victory keeps Forest Lake Christian’s playoff hopes alive

Faced with the prospect of letting one slip away with absolutely no margin for error, Ron Phillips put the ball into the right hand of his ace, who also just so happens to be his son.

Forest Lake Christian’s baseball team was clinging to a 15-12 lead with runners on first and third with one out and the potential game-tying run coming to the plate.

Taylor Phillips took to the hill, stared down the pressure situation and calmly struck out the next two Sacramento Waldorf batters to end the threat and the game. And, in doing so, the FLC junior kept the Falcons’ playoff hopes on life support.

Gold Country stampedes to seven wins in six days

The Gold Country Stampede lacrosse teams — varsity, junior varsity and U15 — played seven teams throughout the week and won every game.

With the exception of two one-goal wins, the Stampede teams completely dominated the opposition. The Varsity had three games, scoring 47 goals and allowing only four against. The JV won a 9-8 thriller, but their other game was 12-3, and similarly the U15 boys had a close call at 8-7, but also won big at 13-1.

Nevada County fencers clean up in Chico

Fencers from Nevada County Fencing Club traveled to Hamilton City, just outside of Chico, for two epee sword tournaments.

In the 14 years and under youth tournament, Stuart Woodhall battled his way to a second-place silver medal and August Ward tied for a third-place bronze. In adult mixed epee tournament, Yusef Shelton brought home a gold medal and Cody Campbell scored the bronze.

Renegades run down Chico basketball tournament title

The Sierra Nevada Basketball Association Renegades, a sixth grade boys AAU basketball team comprised of southern Nevada County athletes, captured the title at the Showtime Hoops Chico Spring Tournament.

In the championship game, the Renegades clawed back from several early deficits and stepped up the defensive effort in the fourth quarter to surge ahead for a 34-30 win over the Chico Blazing Heat.

Sports Editor Walter Ford compiled the content for this article. To contact Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Brian Hamilton was The Union’s Sports Editor in 2010.