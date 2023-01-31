As the most visible women’s pro snowboarder in the world for nearly 2 decades, Tina Basich is a pioneering athlete whose impact was not limited to her domination of the competitive side of the snowboarding, but also has created a lasting effect on its culture and equipment that still drives snowboarding forward today.

Tina first stepped on a snowboard in 1985, at a time when the fledgling sport was just starting to find its footing, and was predominantly dominated by males. As she progressed, Tina was always told she was “pretty good… for a girl”.