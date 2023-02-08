The Bear River Bruins girls’ basketball team (15-8, 8-3) hosted the Colfax Falcons (23-2, 11-0) Monday night, losing to their PVL rival 82-41, but not before taking away some lessons that Bear River head coach Jenn Krill hopes the team can use if the teams meet again in the playoffs.
“Colfax is a really good team,” Bear River head coach Jenn Krill said. “So we knew what we were getting ourselves into tonight. You know, they’re great. They play tip-two buzzer; they play full court all the time. They all play hard. Well, they share the basketball. So, I mean, we expected them to come out and play like they did tonight.”
The Bruins played zone defense, and the Falcons did an excellent job with player and ball movement to get easy baskets. Colfax was also effective on the offensive glass, getting a lot of second-chance points.
Bear River was led by Krissy Kelly, who had 19 points; Taryn Cleek added nine points, and Sarah Desart had seven points. It was a tough loss for Bear River, but they went against the best team in the league, a Colfax team that will compete for a championship, something Bear River wants to compete for in division five.
“I mean, they’re going to compete for a section championship,” Krill said. “We hope to be there in D-V, so we know what we aspire to be. They are a good basketball team. They play really well together.”
Juliette James and Gabriella Biittner both had 15 points for the Falcons. Maycee Heimann added 14 points for Colfax and the Falcons’ defense forced 29 turnovers. The Bruins are a young team, and inexperience hurt them against the Falcons’ tough defense.
“We’re young, and we have two seniors, but we’re very inexperienced,” Krill said. “You see that sometimes, playing a team that plays very well together, you know, it highlights those things.”
The Bruins will travel to Wheatland tonight to play the Pirates and Friday they travel to Marysville to take on the Indians to end the season.
On Monday night the Bear River Bruins varsity boys team (13-13, 8-4) made a trip across the Bear River, to beat the Colfax Falcons (8-13, 3-8) with a final score of 61-49.
With Monday’s win the Bruins are likely to make the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section D-V playoffs with both Wheatland (2-22, 0-11) left to face tonight, and Marysville (23-3, 12-0) left to face on Friday to close out league play.
