Bear River v Colfax

The Bear River Lady Bruins basketball team lost to the Colfax Falcons Monday. They face Wheatland on the road tonight.

 LaMarr Fields

Sports Reporter

The Bear River Bruins girls’ basketball team (15-8, 8-3) hosted the Colfax Falcons (23-2, 11-0) Monday night, losing to their PVL rival 82-41, but not before taking away some lessons that Bear River head coach Jenn Krill hopes the team can use if the teams meet again in the playoffs.

