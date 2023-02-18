The Bear River Bruins girls’ basketball team (17-10, 9-5) took on the Fortune Early College Panthers (14-4, 6-0) on Thursday night at home in the second round Sac-Joaquin D-V playoff matchup. Bear River beat the Panthers 76-37 in dominating fashion.
“Great team win, very unselfish play,” head coach Jenn Krill said.” I love when we are making the extra pass; that’s when I know we are playing well. The defense was good tonight and caused a lot of havoc which is what we want. Fortune was tough and physical; glad it went our way tonight.”
The Bruins got off to a great start behind junior Krissy Kelly’s 14 first-quarter points. Also, Bear River played tough pressure defense to force many Panthers turnovers. After one, the Bruins led 22-7.
Bear River continued the tough defense and good teamwork to take a 51-17 lead at halftime. Fortune Early College brought a physical style of play, but it did not bother the Bruins as they went into the fourth quarter leading 68-30.
Kelly finished the game with a team-high 21 points, and sophomore Taryn Cleek had 18 points, ten of which came in the second quarter. Junior Cass Craig finished with 15 points, and junior Gina Genovese contributed 11 points off the Bruins’ bench.
With the win, Bear River will travel to play the Valley Christian Lions in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin D-V playoffs Tuesday at 7:00 PM. ‘
“Always tough as you move through,” Krill said. “We know we have a tough opponent coming up. They play hard; we need to bring our A-game.”
The game will be held at Valley Christian Academy, 301 W Whyte Ave, Roseville, CA.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.