Striking gold: Local youth skiers shine in USSA FarWest competition

Kaya Russell, overlooking Lake Tahoe at Homewood Mountain Resort, throws a “back tuck” in the mogul course at the 2021 USSA FarWest Freestyle Division Championship.

Submitted by John Ewins

Competitive skier Kaya Goldie Russell has been hard at work, training four to five days a week on snow.

Her hard work combined with natural talent paid off this past weekend at the United States Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA) FarWest Freestyle Moguls Division Championships, held at Homewood Mountain ski resort in Lake Tahoe.

Russell, an eighth grader at Grass Valley Charter School, won gold as the overall women’s champion as well as the U15 women’s champion.

Last year the event was held at Northstar ski resort and she won gold as the overall women’s champion and U15 women’s champion as well.

Her brother Jonah Russell, a sophomore at Ghidotti High School, won gold at the event as the U17 men’s mogul champion and won the overall men’s bronze medal as well. He also won gold as the U15 men’s champion last year at Northstar alongside his sister.

Jonah Russell throwing a “back X” (backflip with skis crossed) in the mogul course at the 2021 USSA FarWest Freestyle Division Championship.

Submitted by John Ewins

Next week they will both compete in the USSA Freestyle Junior National Championships at Utah Olympic Park. The USSA Junior National Championship invites the top mogul skiers aged 19 and under from around the country to compete. Last year, Kaya Russell placed 14th overall at the USSA Freestyle Junior National Championship, which was held in Winter Park, Colorado.

Kaya Russell has been invited to compete later this month alongside Team USA at the USSA Freestyle National Championship at Snowbird ski resort in Utah.

