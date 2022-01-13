Still time to sign up for youth softball league

There is still time to register for the upcoming Nevada County Girls Softball Association’s spring season.

The Nevada County Girls Softball Association (NCGSA) is open to all girls, ages 14 and under, who reside in Nevada County. Standard registration is available online at http://www.ncgsa.org through Jan. 31.

There will be two in-person sign-up events as well. The first will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Trailblazers Craft Pizza and Brews, at 15690 Johnson Place in Grass Valley. The second in-person sign-up event will be held at 49er Fun Park, at 314 Railroad Ave. in Grass Valley, from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26. Registration costs range between $170-235, depending on age division. Registration costs include $50 worth of fundraiser raffle tickets to be sold by players.

The league is also looking for coaches and managers for all levels. If interested in volunteering, contact NCGSA Coaches Coordinator Brianna Strachen at bstrachan@ncgsa.org .

NCGSA is an educational organization made up of dedicated parents committed to giving all eligible girls, regardless of race, color, creed or athletic ability the freedom to explore the game of softball. The emphasis in the NCGSA league is on playing the game and having fun. The softball field is a platform upon which children can perform for their parents, relatives and friends in healthy and productive ways.





For additional info, visit http://www.ncgsa.org or contact NCGSA President Walter Ford at walterford@ncgsa.org .

Source: Walter Ford