Tyler Nielson Memorial Golf Tournament open for registration

The second annual Tyler Nielson Memorial Golf Tournament is coming in September and registration for the event is already open.

Proceeds from the memorial tourney go to several causes, including two scholarships for graduating Nevada Union football players, the Miners football program, Grass Valley Little League and Anew Day.

The event is set for Sept. 28 at Alta Sierra Country Club. The cost to participate is $125 per player or $450 for a foursome. Entry fees include 18 holes of golf, range balls, cart rental, lunch, dinner and greens fees.

For more information or to register visit tylernielson5.com or contact Franca Nielson at francanielson@hotmail.com.