John Renslow: Searching for golf destinations

Waves roll on top of each other and break gently against a sandy beach. The air is fresh, but carries a hint of ocean spray and the sky is blue with a low lying mist that remains from the morning fog.

Folks aren’t looking for some good rays, they’re looking for clams. Those with more ambition might grab a pot and catch a few crabs. Sheep, and many other indigenous creatures, call this home. Deer forage through wild flowers, rabbits burrow to find protection, and hosts of birds perch throughout countless coastal trees.

Okay, maybe this is a little (or a lot) sappy…but, this how golf began. We have grown accustomed to an antiseptic version of the game. As 21st century golfers, we still enjoy the interaction with nature, but we are insulated from a battle with the elements. Golf’s original “developers” were using sand from the previous hole to make a pile, along with a tee, to begin the next hole.

The course was called “links” because it linked the sea with the land. It couldn’t be used for anything else. Crops won’t grow on it and when bricks are your primary building block, it may not be best to put your house on the sand.

We complain today when our ball runs into an unkempt bunker. Somebody left a footprint, and, naturally, our ball has found the heel. The putting green has a patch that is too dry or too wet. The ball has landed in a divot, this is so unfair.

Well, what if the sheep used the bunker as their home? Or, the grass on the putting greens and fairways were only shorter, because the sheep chose to eat there. Bad lies and misfortune ruled the day. This was golf for the first few centuries. In golf chronology, a manicured course is a recent, modern convenience.

Now, if you have been reading Get Into Golf, you will remember that no one can identify an “inventor” of the game. The Dutch, Chinese, and Romans played games with sticks and balls (Who knows? Maybe they invented croquet).

However, it was the Scots who defined the game with its first set of rules and the first set of holes that became part of the first golf course. Taking the trip to golf’s birthplace is something that all avid golfers consider. Or, more than that, for some it is a rite of passage. The game becomes such a part of us that, in some senses, it’s like going back to your homeland.

Granted, the game may not have a monumental impact on history (although it is said the Mary, Queen of Scots, went out to play golf on the day of her husband’s murder). Yet, it just might give us a better appreciation and a deeper enjoyment of the game to have an understanding of the origins.

Now these days a trip to Scotland will cost you a pretty penny, lots of them. But, what if you could get a similar coastal, historical experience closer to home for a fraction of the cost? Well, let’s enter the first of hopefully many travel destination suggestions from Get Into Golf.

The seaside city of Bandon features a number of golf courses with the golf purist in mind. In fact, one course is known as the Sheep Ranch. Rumor is this mysterious little course still has the sheep nibbling on the fairways.

By design these majestic courses are a throwback to the early days. The greens will be mowed, but the layout and appearance is as close as you can get to the original without going there. Putting greens are shared by more than one hole (just like the original) and some bunkers are so deep, it is a good shot just to get out. Sometimes it’s difficult to know where the fairway ends and the putting green begins. It’s not perfect…and that’s why it may be perfect.

Each course is ranked in the in the top 20 of the nation’s best courses and the services second to none. So, rather than a couple of costly flights to Scotland, plan a drive up to Oregon and play the next best thing. Shoot, you can do it on a long weekend. You won’t have to worry about jet lag and you will have the time of your life.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses