John Renslow: Get a grip

With all of the exotic materials being used in the latest technology, drivers and putters seem to get most of the headline news.

We’re using titanium, carbon fiber, graphite, and a variety of aluminum/stainless steel alloys. Hitting the ball farther is simply an exhilarating part of the game.

Yet, what is your only connection with the club? That’s right, the grip (by the way, it’s not a handle, it’s a grip). We order that set of golf clubs or that driver and all too often, the grip type and size become an afterthought.

There are many manufacturers. Most grips focus on practical playability, while some types are meant for fun. But the materials used have a few basic categories.

Plastic — these are the low end in of the cost scale and they may come in some very entertaining colors and designs. However, they don’t last very long and you do not want to get caught in the rain.

Rubber — the lion’s share of all grips produced today are made of rubber. Golf Pride, golf’s largest grip manufacturer, has been making rubber grips for over 70 years, and around 80% of all tour players choose them. For a long time, there was essentially one option, one type of material, but now we have some great choices. Back to that shortly.

Chamois/velvet — one of the drawbacks with the rubber grip is friction. In the past, producing a longer lasting rubber grip made the surface quite firm. The chamois grip was designed to feel much softer. The bad news is that this results in a short life span.

Cabretta leather – for years, leather grips were the standard. Remember, golf has been around for centuries. Yet, leather is expensive. So, cabretta leather, or sheepskin, was a less costly alternative. The catch is that this material is thinner and does not last as long.

Leather — again, for a long time, this was it. Some players still use them today. They have a great feel, they have an almost adhesive quality, they have a natural shock absorption, and last a long time when cared for. The negative for leather is “slippery when wet,” and they are not cheap.

Modern advances have created an improved production process and leather grips are much better in wet weather. The price, however, remains high.

For most of us, rubber grips are the way to go. They aren’t simply made of rubber, its just a name for a category. It may be more appropriate for us to think about them more generally as petroleum based.

New technology has allowed a bunch of people in lab coats to develop golf grips that suit every golfer. They can be firm or soft. They are durable. They can remain playable in wet weather. In fact, with certain glove/grip combinations, one could swing underwater.

This time of the year, as things tend to be a lot wetter, even if it’s not raining, is the perfect time to get some new grips. Grips that are past their prime will cause one to hold on tighter and cause problems with a swing.

Ask your local PGA Pro to look at your grips, or head on over to the Golf Pride website. Golf Pride has a grip selector that will help you make a solid choice.

So much is on our plate, with work, school, family, and the holidays are right around the corner. It will be nice to know you’ve got a good grip on something.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses