IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Alexander Rossi hell-bent on winning

WILD DAY IN DETROIT: Alexander Rossi kind of shrugged his shoulders after Sunday’s race in Detroit, his second in two days. On the one hand, he is only 15 points behind frontrunner Josef Newgarden. He also was second in Saturday’s race and fifth in Sunday’s event. However, there is a general disappointment in his demeanor. Arguably, he is one of the very best on the IndyCar Circuit. He also is strategically intelligent. He races hard and is well-respected. So, why the frustration?

Rossi is hell-bent on winning. After Saturday’s race finish, he remarked early Sunday, “We’ll try to get one better in this race.” As with most races, it provided a fair share of twists-and turns, of challenges with which to deal. Rossi deals with these well. After 8 of 17 races, the team is ready for the Texas Motor Speedway event later today on NBCSN. They call it “No Limits Texas.” Let’s see if King Alexander can capture that elusive top-spot.

SUMMON THE CALVARY: The Golden State Warriors are in an unenviable position. They have been there before, but this one looks precarious. They now must win three of four, if they hope to reclaim the NBA championship. They stole Game 2 with a team performance that allowed them to sneak by in Toronto. However, back at Oracle the Toronto Raptors answered the call. With off-games by Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green, Steph Curry’s 47-point performance could not begin to save things. Every time the Warriors seemed to go on a run to get within seven, the Raptors pulled out the dagger and surged back to a double-digit lead. No Kevin Durant in Game 4. Now questions about whether they should have held Klay Thompson out. The 123-109 win by Toronto was truly a statement game. Friday night loomed large. This morning we know a lot more.

BANNED AND FINED: Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens pushed Kyle Lowry in the fourth quarter of Game 3 after Lowry tumbled into the stands. He then berated him with obscenities. The NBA stepped in and fined Stevens $500,000 and banned him for a year! Lowry was upset about the tirade in the post-game. The NBA took care of business and Stevens emerged as the most embarrassed (part) owner in all of sports come Thursday morning.

BOCHY NOTCHES GIANT 1,000: Yes, it took 10 innings in the Big Apple on Tuesday. However, when the dust settled, the Giants had placed a nifty 6-spot in the top of the 10th. It was Manager Bruce Bochy’s 1,000th win as the Giants skipper. The team celebrated with Bochy. Starter Madison Bumgarner heaped praise on his skipper stating, “He’s a great manager, but he is one of my best friends in the game. I love him to death.” Although it was yet another non-decision for Bumgarner, the Giants exploded with big hits by Steve Vogt, Pablo Sandoval, and Mike Yastrzemski. It is simply the beginning of many honors Bochy will enjoy during his final tour of duty for the Giants.

RAIDERS SET TO PILLAGE INTERNATIONALLY: A pre-season game in Winnipeg where tickets are expected to go for $200+? A trip across the pond to compete in England? A break where Oakland, Vegas, or whatever they want to be known as this week does not play at home on seven consecutive weekends? That is a heck of a farewell tour for the Raiders. The Warriors celebrate their heritage at the Coliseum. The Raiders can’t wait to get out of town. It is a crazy schedule, befitting a team on-the-run.

ANGEL OR DEVIL?: This one was either humor or tragedy … you judge. Angel Hernandez is one of baseball’s best-known umpires … for all the wrong reasons. Case #632: This one was on Tuesday night. It is the fifth inning. The Yankees are cruising along 2-0. Then, Hernandez leaves his mark. Yanks pitcher Tasahiro Tanaka launches a beautiful third strike to Randall Grichuk. Tanaka stares in. Catcher Gary Sanchez looks at Hernandez in disbelief. Yankees announcers exclaim their disbelief. On the very next pitch, Grichuk drills a home run, all a part of a four-run fifth for the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto goes on to win 4-3. Again, Angel has left his mark.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.