‘Someone you can always, always count on’: Grass Valley Little League names field after longtime contributor Bart Riebe

From sponsoring teams to simply prepping a field for play, Bart Riebe, front, is someone Grass Valley Little League can count on. For all his support over the years, Grass Valley Little League named the Junior Division field at Condon Park “Bart Riebe Field.”

Submitted to The Union

When baseball season rolls around each year, Grass Valley Little League can count on Bart Riebe to step up to the plate.

“He is always someone we can count on, not only for donations but also he literally gives his time as well,” said Grass Valley Little League President Stephanie Harvey-Statler. “He can be found chalking the field before games, raking, prepping mounds, all that kind of stuff.

“I’ll put out a message to the league for a work party and Bart is down there with his work gloves ready to pitch in and help anytime we need it. He’s also there for team sponsorships or doing a banner or donating if someone can’t afford to play. He’s someone you can always, always count on.”

For his continued support, Grass Valley Little League surprised Riebe at its Opening Day ceremony, April 10, by naming the Junior Division field at Condon Park “Bart Riebe Field” in his honor.

“’It’s an honor,” said Riebe. “I was really surprised. I had no idea that was going to happen… I got a text from (Harvey-Statler) asking me to be out at the field early Saturday morning, and I thought maybe she wanted me to line some fields or drag them or something. I had no idea. … I was very surprised and very grateful.”

Standing on the field named in his honor, Bart Riebe, middle, poses for a photo with Grass Valley Little League Board members on Opening Day, April 10.

Submitted to The Union

Riebe, who owns Riebes Auto Parts, has been involved with Grass Valley Little league for years as two of his children have worked their way through the program.

“This is a sport that you start when you’re really young and it’s a sport that helps them grow, socialize, learn how to be good teammates, how to play fair and how to accept winning and losing,” he said. “I think it’s a very good game for young people to get involved with. It helps them not only learn how to play baseball, but help them with a lot of other things in life that are important.”

Riebe, who supports multiple local organizations, added that it’s easy to give back to a community that has always supported him and his family’s business.

“We’ve been so blessed to be in this community and have a successful business,” he said. “It’s easy to (donate) because we can, and also because the community has been awful good to Riebes.”

Harvey-Statler said signage for “Bart Riebe Field” will be going up soon. She also emphasized how important the support of Riebe as well as all of the Little League sponsors and donors are to keeping the league going.

“I hope that anybody who visits the fields and sees the banners of those businesses that do sponsor — any league or any sport in general — that we as a community patronize those businesses and give back to them as they are investing and donating to our youth.”

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.