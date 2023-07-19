WNCRS Adult Softball Final Standings Spring 2023
Team Win Lose Tie
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WNCRS Adult Softball Final Standings Spring 2023
Team Win Lose Tie
Division:BMen
Nevada County Savages 9 1 0
Moonshine Lumber 8 2 0
ABC Sharpening/GVAC 5 5 0
All Seasons Pools & Spas 3 7 0
Lazy Dogs 0 10 0
Division:CMens
Hella Dudes 7 3 0
The Flyin’ Doyles 6 3 1
Project Heart 6 4 0
Jernigans 5 4 1
Attababes 5 5 0
Misfits 5 5 0
Strength Studio 5 5 0
Dirty Bakers Dozen 4 5 1
Inglorious Batters 3 6 1
Knight’s Paint 3 6 1
SPD Market 3 6 1
Division:D1Coed
GI Junk 9 1 0
Triple M Towing 9 1 0
I’d Hit That 7 3 0
Jernigans 3 6 1
Elevation Dankees 2 8 0
Briarpatch 1 9 0
Division:D2Coed
All Seasons Pools & Spas 9 1 0
JMS Builders 8 2 0
Team DNR 5 5 0
SYC Ballers 1 8 1
Tripp’s Auto Body 1 8 1
Division:D3Coed
Coffee Construction 10 0 0
Fiedler Construction 8 2 0
MPC Drywall 7 3 0
Springhill Manor 5 5 0
AJA Video 5 5 0
Balls Deep 5 5 0
www.TheEventHelper.com 5 5 0
Funny Farmers 4 6 0
Game Time Oops 3 7 0
Base Invaders 2 8 0
Sunshine Daydream 1 9 0
Live scanner feed here: