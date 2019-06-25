SOFTBALL: Local youth team earns bid to Nationals

The Nevada County Thunder secured a berth to Nationals after taking second place in the 2019 USA softball B Association Championship.

The 12-and-under team is comprised of Genevieve Williams, Amy Sandoval, Cassidy Craig, Camy Texeira, Baylie Flecksteiner, Jillian Kodai, Shea Conners, Natalie Wasley, Lilly Best-Amiot, Taryn Cleek, Kristen Kelly and Kaeli Horn.

They have battled hard in eight spring tournaments this year, winning 32 games and scoring 423 runs along the way.

While the players do all the work on the field, they would not be as successful without dedicated coaches steering them. Nate Wasley, Matt Amiot, Jessica Tremewan and Stacy Craig have spent this year pouring themselves in to this team.

The team and coaches have worked very hard this season taking three third places, four second places and one first place.

The families of these amazing players are now asking for donations to help them get to Western Nationals in Medford, Oregon. Donations can by sent to Nevada County Girls Softball Association (NCGSA) with a comment on the memo line that reads Thunder Nationals, at PO BOX 766 Grass Valley, CA 95945. There is a Facebook fundraiser as well at https://www.facebook.com/donate/199692384278423/?fundraiser_source=external_url.

No donation amount is too small and all are very much appreciated. You can follow the team on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NC12UThunder/.

