The Nevada Union High School Cross Country team had a great first race of the 2023 season at the Sierra College Invitational on Saturday, August 19th. The Lady Miners were led by Leah Krason who had a fantastic first race, leading from start to finishing and winning the freshman girls race by 38 seconds. This also places her as the second fastest girl in recorded school history for the Cross Country two mile. Returning Lady Miners all ran good races with hot and dusty conditions continuing to get worse as the day went on.
On the boys side, the Miners also had a number of great performances. Josh Griffin placed fourth in the race among junior classmen and seventh overall among the 550 male finishers. His time of 10:33 is now the fastest two mile Cross Country time in recorded school history. Rowan Henry was sixth in the sophomore race and his time of 10:58 is now the 4th fastest time at Nevada Union over a two mile course. Erik Von Ruden, Koen Cayabyab, Charlie La Jeunesse, Finn Good, and Andrew Escobar all ran under 12:30 and were only separated by 30 seconds. That is evidence that training together over the summer in preparation for the season has helped to push one another as a team and is creating great depth as the Miners continue their season. The rest of the freshman and other returners had great first races and now have a starting point to continue growing and improving.