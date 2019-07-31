SHOW UP, SHOW LOVE: Secrets to Agony Ride success

At Christian Encounter Ranch’s annual Agony Ride fundraiser, cyclists ride their bikes as many miles as possible in a 24-hour period.

What does it take to participate in such a grueling event? Is it extreme athletic prowess?

Looking at the results of this year’s ride, which took place last Friday and Saturday in the Sierra Valley, one might think so. Luis Magallon, top finisher for the men, rode his bicycle 399 miles. Rosemary Lechnowsky led the women with 329 miles, becoming the 16th woman to break 300 miles in the ride’s 37-year history. Two tandem teams — Gary Robinson and Carol Douglass, and Paul McClain and Michael Johnson — rode 350 miles and 329 miles, respectively, breaking the previous tandem record of 324 miles. All told, 75 cyclists rode a total of 16,671 miles.

But riders of all ages and ability levels come to give of themselves at the Agony Ride, and the contributions of those who gave their all to ride 25, 150, or 200 miles are just as valuable as those who set impressive records.

Does participation require top-dollar equipment?

While some ride expensive bikes, others borrow old clunkers to participate. This year, 19 people rode in the Agony Ride for the first time.

Beyond that, not all who take part in the Agony Ride are cyclists: the fundraiser relies on scores of volunteer “saggers” (short for support and gear) who work behind the scenes to fill water bottles, prepare food, track riders, offer encouragement and perform countless other tasks to keep the event running smoothly.

Rob Thornton, who has been involved with the Agony as both a rider and a sagger, puts it this way, “What I’ve learned, what I keep hearing over and over again is this: it really doesn’t matter what you can give — whatever you can give is what we need.”

Does participation require the generous financial backing of wealthy donors?

Because this is CER’s primary fundraiser, the dollars raised certainly matter. Nate Boyd, CER’s Executive Director, was the top fundraiser this year, raising a total of $14,543.01. Two others, Jonathan Palmer and Tom Blackburn, also brought in more than $12,000 each. By ride’s end, riders had raised more than $191,000.

That total, however, comes from thousands of donors, in amounts ranging from $5 or $10 to over $1,000. Each pledge, no matter the amount, contributes to the whole.

If wealthy donors, top-dollar equipment and extreme athletic prowess, while beneficial, are not required to make a difference at the Agony Ride, what is?

Two things. First, a willingness to show up and to offer one’s gifts, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem.

According to Jensen Near, CER’s Director of Student Life, “There’s not a single unimportant job at the Agony. It’s really easy in other frames of life to think, ‘What I can do, the gifts that I have to give – they’re not important’ … At the Agony, you can’t afford to make that mistake because it’s absolutely clear that every single job is a piece of the puzzle that’s getting it done … The only people whose gifts didn’t matter this weekend were the people who weren’t there.”

The second requirement is a deep love for the residents of CER, 16-25 year-olds who come to the 86-acre property in Grass Valley to receive love, spiritual guidance, schooling, counseling and hope.

Boyd said, “There are several things about the Agony that are so very different from normal life. We love the selflessness of the whole event, and how each person is giving so much to the whole group. Just imagine for a second if all of life we were like that, the whole world. Imagine what the world would be like. That’s what God intended for us. And there’s a purpose, right? We’re doing it all for people who God loves so much.”

Though the ride is over, pledges are still coming in. To learn more about the ride, to donate or to look up an individual rider’s results, please visit agonyride.org. To learn more about CER, please visit christianencounter.org.

