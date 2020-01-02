Seven Hills girls take 7th grade Nevada County basketball crown

The Seven Hills 7th grade girls basketball team went head to head with the Magnolia Rattlers for the Nevada County championship title Dec. 18, with the Raiders emerging from a back-and-forth contest in the final minutes for a 37-34 victory.

Marianna Moya-Krill scored 18 points, while Elle Conway added 12 points in the paint. Arianna Dragaset, Morgan Parnow, and Angelica Kinney each added two points for Seven Hills.

“All players worked together to form a near-perfect zone defense,” said Seven Hills coach Hillary O’Callaghan, “but Arianna Dragaset really stood out in this area.”

