SENIOR SOFTBALL: AJA Video wins 6th title in a row

The Gold Country Senior Softball dynasty that is AJA Video furthered its reign with a sixth straight Saturday League Championship.

The team went 28-2 during the regular season and 3-0 in the end of season tourney to finish 31-2 overall.

Leading the way for AJA Video throughout the season was Paul Ward, who was named the league MVP. Ward played second base and outfioeld for AJA Video and led the league in batting average at .823. The team also boasted the league’s Rookie of the Year in outfielder Dan Fuston, who batted .600. AJA Video also featured shortstop and outfielder Scott Della Maggiora, who finished second in the league in RBIs with 47. Tony Clark and Steve Burnett were also big producers for the squad with 43 RBIs and 40 RBIs, respectively.

As a team, the ballers from AJA Video batted .584. They also led the league in runs scored (453) while allowing the fewest runs (243).

To learn more about the Gold Country Senior Softball Association visit http://gcssasoftball.org.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.