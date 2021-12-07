Senior league basketball roundup

Statewide Homes and Brook Heston’s Painting took home wins in games last week in Gold Country Senior League Basketball.

In the American league, Statewide Homes on Nov. 29 cruised by Mike Bratton’s State Farm with a final score of 33 to 17.

Scott Murray led Statewide Homes with 14 points, Jerry Hanaway contributed 8 points and Brad Scott had a solid defensive game and scored 5 points.

Ken Runte led Mike Bratton’s State Farm team with 7 points, and Dave Claytor and Jerry Wilson chipped in 4 points each.

In the National League, Brook Heston’s Painting outscored Robinson Enterprises for the win, 29-22.





Vern Grigsby led Brook Heston’s Painting with 13 points and Ben Lovett led the team with assists and chipped in 7 points. Brook Heston added 5 points.

Bruce Reinhardt was the leading scorer for Robinson Enterprises with 12 points and Gene Cresswell had 4 points.

Volz Bros Automotive squeaked by with the win on Dec. 1, outscoring Robinson Enterprises 18 to 16.

Bob Hare lit up the floor with three 3-pointers and was 4 for 7 from the free-throw line for a total of 13 points. Larry Tracy added the other 5 points.

Gene Cresswell led Robinson Enterprises with 6 points and Stan Berman and Loren Brown each had 4 points.

Tripp’s Auto Body cruised by for the win, outscoring Mike Bratton’s State Farm 41 to 27.

Charlie Dvorak was the leading scorer for Tripp’s Auto Body with 15 points, and Ron McCormick had a solid performance, adding 12 points. Dan Fuston chipped in 8 points.

It was a team effort with everyone scoring on Mike Bratton’s State Farm team. Dave Claytor led the team with 8 points, while Jerry Wilson had 7 points and was the leading rebounder.

Steve Keeney added 6 points, and Tib Belza chipped in 4 points.

Source: Kathie Mathiesen