Section champion Lady Bruins set for playoff tilt

On Saturday, Bear River captured the Sac-Joaquin section championship, taking a 67-34 win against Bret Harte.

Courtesy photo

Coming into the season, one of the goals of the Bear River girls’ basketball team was to claim the program’s first section championship since 2007.

On Saturday the Lady Bruins checked that box, taking a 67-34 win against Bret Harte. Now, the girls have their sights set on the state tournament, beginning tonight in the second round of the California Interscholastic Federation State Girls Basketball Championships.

The top-seeded Lady Bruins received a first-round bye going into the tournament after claiming the Sac-Joaquin section championship on Saturday against Bret Harte.

“That was one of our goals this year, and it’s awesome to have won it,” said Head Coach Jenn Krill. “We had a lot of players step up and play well.”

Leading 25-16 after a half of play at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Bear River caught fire in the third quarter, exploding for 30 points on 14-of-16 shooting from the floor to take the section championship.

Freshman Aly Vieira led the Bruins with 19 points, three assists, and four steals. Junior Kaylee Vieira added 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Sophomore Krissy Kelly and senior Julia Pisenti each scored 10 points. Senior Heaven Lafata led Bear River with five assists.

As a team, the Bruins forced 35 turnovers.

“Our length and our aggressiveness on defense was the difference in the game,” said Krill.

Bear River (23-2) will now put its season on the line against Crystal Springs Uplands (11-11).

“They play hard, the hustle, and they’re good at taking it to the hoop,” said Krill. “We are going to have to bring it.”

The No. 8 seed Gryphons enter the matchup after taking a 65-33 win against Immaculate Conception on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. today.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com