Schimek wins gold against the wind

A triple exposure of Durelle Schimek illustrates her gold-medal, javelin-throwing technique.

Photo: Courtesy photos

The sun was in her eyes, the wind was blowing against her, and she had one last chance. Nevertheless, on her fifth try, Durelle Schimek threw a javelin 44.17 meters (48.3 yards) to break the American record for a woman over the age of 50.

“It felt like a good throw,” Schimek recalled.

Schimek bested the 2006 record by 18 inches at the 2022 USA Track and Field West Region/Pacific Association Masters Track And Field Championships at Chabot College in Hayward on Oct. 23, reported teammate Drue Mathies.

“All activity on the field was stopped to bring out a second tape to measure the distance,” Mathies said.

When the second tape confirmed the new American record, the whole Sierra Gold team erupted in celebration, he said.

Asked if she could have beaten the world record of 47.53 meters if the wind had been more favorable, Schimek just said, “I’ve thrown 50 meters in practice.”

Unfortunately, Schimek, 54, won’t have a chance to beat the world record because she’ll age out of the 50-year-old to 54-year-old bracket in February. Of course, there are records to be broken in the 55 to 59 age bracket of the World Masters Athletics.

Anyone over the age of 35 is eligible to compete in the World Masters Athletics competitions, which are bigger than the Olympics.

‘3D’ training

“I couldn’t have done it without my coaches,” Schimek declared.

She credits her old Nevada Union coach Dick Hotchkiss and her current coach Michael Collins for her success, which also included taking home a silver medal in the discus throwing competition.

“Michael Collins is amazing,” Schimek said.

“Any coach would be honored to work with Durelle,” Collins wrote in an email. “Not only is she an exceptional athlete, but she is an even better human being. She is so supportive, gracious and humble as a member of the Sierra Gold Track Club.”

“Michael taught us to be 3D strong – desire, dedication, discipline,” Schimek said.

“Us” is the “Jav Squad,” which is all the members of the Sierra Gold team who throw the javelin. The team includes Patti Baker, Rene Sprattling, Kathy Slouber, Carole Stanford and Mathies.

A team to beat

Schimek is not the only javelin gold medalist on the Nevada County team.

As reported on July 26, 87-year-old Lynne Hurrell of Grass Valley hurled a javelin for the gold in Tampere, Finland, at the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships. Hurrell also won four other golds in that track and field competition.

Coach Michael Collins studies Durelle Schimek’s technique as she practices throwing the javelin.

Photo: Courtesy photo

What’s more, Schimek and Hurrell are not the only gold medalists on the Sierra Gold team. In fact, for a team from a small, rural county in Northern California competing on the international stage, the Sierra Gold Masters team brings the competition to the competition with an impressive string of medals.

According to Mathies’ report from the Oct. 23 championships alone, Baker won gold, silver and bronze; Sprattling, gold; Slouber, three golds, silver and bronze; Stanford, three golds and three silvers; Collins, gold; George Patterson Jr., gold, three silvers and bronze; Roger Parnell, two golds and silver; Michael O’Haver, two bronzes; and George Patterson Sr., four golds and a silver.

A return to glory

Schimek is no stranger to the winner’s circle.

A field and track star at Nevada Union High School, she won a “full-ride” scholarship to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Cal Poly’s investment in Schimek paid off when she won the national championship in the heptathlon, a seven-event track-and-field competition for women. She was also named the university’s Female Athlete of the Year.

Schimek thought her sports career was over after college, but in 2017, she was named to Nevada Union’s Hall of Fame. At the ceremonies, she learned of World Masters Athletics and the Sierra Gold team.

It took her a few years to bring her skills back up to a competitive level.

“We were all so excited watching her achieve her dream of breaking the American record at the USATF Region Championship,” Collins said. “It’s been a long journey for her with lots of hurdles, but with her desire, dedication and discipline, and the support of her family and teammates, Durelle reached her goal.”

Besides crediting Collins and Hotchkiss for her success, Schimek said her teammates keep her motivated.

Asked if she had any advice for over-35 athletes, she laughed and said, “Try to avoid injuries … and have fun!”

The Jav Squad poses for a picture at the 2022 USA Track and Field West Region/Pacific Association Masters Track and Field Championships Oct. 23. From left, Lynne Hurrell, Patti Baker, Durelle Schimek, Rene Sprattling, Kathy Slouber and Carole Stanford. Drue Mathies not pictured.

Photo: Drue Mathies

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net .