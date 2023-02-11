A week ago, Flag football was approved as a girls’ high sport after the California Interscholastic Federation (C.I.F.) voted unanimously for its approval. The federated council approved the plan in Long Beach, and flag football will start in the 2023-24 school year.
“You can love the game of football and not love getting tackled but still want to participate,” president-elect Paula Hart Rodas said. “Flag right now is aimed directly at getting more girls involved in athletics by adding a different sport that we know girls across the country are interested in but not willing to play tackle for a variety of reasons.”
The San Francisco 49ers are big supporters of flag football becoming a female high school sport. Scholastic-level girls’ flag football has increased recently, and the 49ers have played a big part in it.
The goal was to attract more girls to get involved in high school sports and tap into the love of football among people that don’t like to tackle. As a result, many young kids are playing youth flag football, and leading up to 2018-19, the number of girls playing flag football in U.S. high schools doubled to 11,000, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
49ers Prep hosted a T.H.I.N.K. Gold Conference, an event for high school female students that supports young women in athletics, giving them an inside look at careers in pro sports. The conference was first launched in 2009 and served over 600 female high school students.
“California is the latest and greatest state to pass the initiative,” 49ers PREP senior manager Tucker Baksa said. “Hopefully, there are more to come because it’s not enough.”
Since 2014, 48,000 girls have participated in 49ers Prep co-ed school camps. In 2022, 49ers Prep hosted the Inaugural Nike Girls Flag Skills Jamboree. In addition, the organization plans to host another girls’ jamboree in the Spring of 2023 with interest from 11 schools.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.