 Courtesy photo

Jeff Lorenson has been named the assistant commissioner of the CIF- Sac-Joaquin Section.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Sac-Joaquin Section,” Lorenson said via press release. “I’ve always been drawn to the CIF and the Sac-Joaquin Section and I hope to have a positive impact here. I know the importance of high school sports, and I’m honored for this opportunity.”