Jeff Lorenson has been named the assistant commissioner of the CIF- Sac-Joaquin Section.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Sac-Joaquin Section,” Lorenson said via press release. “I’ve always been drawn to the CIF and the Sac-Joaquin Section and I hope to have a positive impact here. I know the importance of high school sports, and I’m honored for this opportunity.”
Lorenson will start his new position this month, and the first sports contest of the 2023-24 school year begins on August 18.
Before accepting his new position, Lorenson was the athletic director for Davis High School since 2014. Before that, he was the AD for East Nicolaus (four years) and Esparto (seven years).
Lorenson currently is the Sac-Joaquin Section board representative and vice president of the California State Athletic Directors Association and has been a worker at the SJS Basketball and Track and Field Championships.
“We’re excited to have Jeff joining our staff,” Section Commissioner Mike Garrison said via press release. “He’s done great work as the athletic director at Davis Sr. High and with CSADA. We know we’re getting a good one.”
The assistant commissioner is newly created for Lorenson, bringing the SJS full-time staff to seven. Lorenson became the fourth assistant commissioner in the history of the Sac-Joaquin section.