The Sac-Joaquin Section’s realignment is set to be voted on by section high schools, before the SJS Board of Managers vote on April 26.

The Sac-Joaquin Section held its last of five public meetings for league realignment at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton Tuesday. Next month, the Section’s schools will vote on the final realignment proposal. If it passes, the SJS Board of Managers will vote on April 26. The following realignment cycle begins in August of 2024.