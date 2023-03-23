The Sac-Joaquin Section held its last of five public meetings for league realignment at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton Tuesday. Next month, the Section’s schools will vote on the final realignment proposal. If it passes, the SJS Board of Managers will vote on April 26. The following realignment cycle begins in August of 2024.
In the new alignment, the D-III Foothill Valley League (FVL) will welcome five new teams, Del Campo, River Valley, Roseville, Twelve Bridges, and Yuba City. In addition, Nevada Union and Placer will stay in FVL.
Ponderosa, West Park, Lincoln, and Oakmont would leave the FVL. Instead, Ponderosa would go to DII and play in the Capital Valley Conference (CVC); West Park would join the D-II Metro Conference.
The D-V Pioneer Valley League (PVL) will add three new teams, with Mira Loma, Oakmont, and Lincoln coming to join Bear River, Center, Colfax, Marysville, and Wheatland.
Sutter leaves the PVL to go to D-IV to play in the Golden Empire League (GEL). Lindhurst will drop down to D-VI and compete in the Sierra Delta League (SDL).
The D-VII Central Valley California League (CVCL) will add one team, the Adams Academy of Roseville. They will join Encina, Forest Lake Christian, Foresthill, Sacramento Waldorf, Victory Christian, and Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning.
Woodland Christian leaves the CVCL to move to D-VI and will play in the SDL.
The D-I Delta League will feature Cosumnes Oaks, Elk Grove, Franklin, Laguna Creek, Monterey Trail, Pleasant Grove, and Sheldon in the Delta League.
Davis Sr., Del Oro, Folsom, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis, and Whitney will be in the D-I Sierra Foothill League.