Sports Reporter
The Sac-Joaquin section realignment deadline is Wednesday and now, a fifth proposal will be considered that includes movement from D-II, III, and IV high schools.
The Sac-Joaquin section realignment deadline is Wednesday and now, a fifth proposal will be considered that includes movement from D-II, III, and IV high schools.
In the proposal, the D-III Foothill Valley League would look like this: Casa Roble, Del Campo, Nevada Union, Placer, River Valley, Roseville, Twelve Bridges, and Yuba City.
That would mean six new schools in the FVL with Nevada Union and Placer remaining.
Ponderosa, West Park, Lincoln, and Oakmont would leave the FVL. Instead, Ponderosa would go to DII and play in the Capital Valley Conference (CVC); West Park would join the Metro Conference, and Lincoln would go to D-IV and play in the Golden Empire League (GEL).
Oakmont would join Bear River, Colfax, Marysville, and Mira Loma in the D-V Pioneer Valley League.
Forest Lake Christian would be D-VII and would remain in the Central Valley California League (CVCL) with Encina Prep, Foresthill, Futures, Sacramento Waldorf, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, and one new school, John Adams Academy Roseville.
In the other D-III league — Monticello Empire League — Pioneer, River City, Rodriguez, Sacramento, Vacaville, Vanden, and Will C. Wood would remain.
Also, in the new proposal, Inderkum would be in the Capital Valley Conference, a Division II league, with Bella Vista, Christian Brothers, Ponderosa, Rio Americano, and Vista del Lago. The other Division II league, the Metro Conference, would keep Grant, Kennedy, and McClatchy together but add Antelope, Capital Christian (football and boys basketball only), Cordova, and Woodcreek.
The Realignment Committee will meet on March 21 at The Reserve at Spanos Park. The meeting is open to the public.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
