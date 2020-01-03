RUNNING: Hundreds charge into new year with Resolve2Run 5K/10K

Nearly 350 runners and walkers kicked off the new year with the Resolve2Run 5K/10K Wednesday morning.

“We had more people participants than ever, it just keeps growing and growing,” said Course Director Sue Ramey. “We had a little rain, but it didn’t deter anyone. It was a beautiful day, just gorgeous.”

Resolve2Run is a fundraiser for Chicago Park 4-H Club, the Chicago Park School PTA, and the Peardale/Chicago Park Firefighters’ Association. The annual 5K and 10K is also the first stop on the Gold Country Grand Prix’s 2020 schedule.

Participants got started at Chicago Park School and traversed the nearby areas.

The first to cross the finish line in the 10K race was Bailey Cossentine, 22, who finished in a time of 40 minutes, 32 seconds. Winning the men’s 10K was Bjorn Jones, 44, in a time of 42:19.

In the men’s 5K, it was David French, 25, leading the pack with a time of 19:03. Jade Biittner, 13, was first in the women’s 5K with a mark of 22:41.

“It was another successful resolve2run,” said Race Director Sandrine Milanello. “We were lucky the weather held up. It’s wonderful to see how the community comes together to partake in our event that both promote healthy lifestyle and support our three amazing Chicago Park organizations: the 4-H, the school PTA and the Firefighters Association.”

To learn more about the Resolve2Run and its causes visit https://resolve2run.com. To learn more about the Gold Country Grand Prix visit https://goldcountrygrandprix.com.

