Running down his dream: Sacramento State commit Colby Lunsford enjoying final campaign with Bear River

Bear River shortstop Colby Lunsford reacts after throwing an out to first base during a recent game against the Nevada Union Miners. Lunsford is committed to playing baseball at Sacramento State.

Photo: Elias Funez

Whether he’s legging out a triple, going from first to third on a teammate’s base hit or simply swiping a bag to get into scoring position, Colby Lunsford loves to burn up the base paths.

“I love base running,” said Lunsford, a standout for the Bruins baseball team. “I like to challenge the pitcher, the catcher and the infield.”

The Bear River senior certainly has a knack for it. With intensity, determination and grace, the 5-foot, 10-inch, 180-pound shortstop seemingly glides around the bases, putting pressure on his opponents and firing up his fellow Bruins. Coming into the week, Lunsford has 12 stolen bases and 17 runs scored — both team highs — in 10 games played.

Base running is just one of the many tools the Grass Valley product brings to the diamond. Lunsford, 17, also hits for average, hits for power, plays the field with great range, has exceptional arm strength, and is a team leader on and off the field.

Lunsford leads the Bruins in batting average (.469), hits (15), extra base hits (7), home runs (2), and triples (3). But, the attribute that stands out the most to Bear River head coach Russell Brackett is his maturity.

“It’s so great to have a kid with his kind of maturity on the team,” Brackett said. “… He’s always there to help and it’s like having another coach on the field — a coach that’s a really good ball player that other kids can model themselves after.”

It’s Lunsford’s many athletic talents and his on the field leadership that landed him a full-ride scholarship to attend and play baseball at Sacramento State after graduation.

Bear River's Colby Lunsford is having a strong senior season. The talented shortstop leads the Bruins in batting average (.469), hits (15), extra base hits (7), home runs (2), triples (3), stolen bases (12) and runs scored (17).



‘CAN’T PICTURE MY LIFE WITHOUT BASEBALL’

The scholarship to play at Sacramento State is one of the payoffs stemming from a lifelong passion for the game of baseball.

“His first word was, ‘ball,’” said Jessica Lunsford, Colby’s mother. “He was obsessed with baseball. We went through like three copies of the DVD ’Sandlot’ because he’d watch it so much it wore out.”

Despite his parents not having much of a background in the sport, Colby was infatuated with it at an early age.

“I really can’t picture my life without baseball,” Colby said. “It’s being with the team. I like working with people, I like helping others get better and you’re able to do that in this sport. In this sport you have to work together, one guy can’t carry the team. I really like the family feeling of it.”

Colby started playing Little League at the age of 4, and by the time he was 9 he was playing year-round.

“The thing is, we always let him drive the boat,” said Jessica. “We believe that if you push somebody, at some point they’re going to want to give up on it. So, we always let him drive the boat.

“He’s the one that was down at the batting cage every day, he’s the one that gave up birthday parties and, kind of, the life of a normal teenager, because that’s not really an option when you’re playing year-round baseball.”

Bear River shortstop Colby Lunsford fires a throw to first base for the out during a recent game against Nevada Union.

Photo: Elias Funez

Colby dabbled in other sports, but nothing ever took the way baseball did. His father, Rory Lunsford, was a standout on the Bear River football team, but that path never materialized for Colby. It was clear early on baseball was his sport.

Over the years, Colby developed a fearless style of play which, at times, has had its setbacks, but he’s always used those as learning experiences.

In the summer after his sophomore year at Bear River, Colby was playing outfield for a travel ball team when he crashed face first into a brick wall while chasing down a fly ball. He was knocked unconscious, broke his nose and a toe.

“It was pretty gnarly,” Colby said.

While he physically recovered in six weeks, it took him some more time to return to the style of play that has made him so effective.

“I always strive to play fearless,” said Colby. “I want to always have the pedal to the metal, 100% of the time, and that didn’t come back easily. That took a couple months to come back.”

Watching him now, it’s easy to see that he has overcome those jitters and plays free and confident.

“When you play fearless, you have way more confidence in yourself,” Colby said, “and the other team can see that, and they become scared of you.”

Bear River’s Colby Lunsford steals second base during a game against Wheatland earlier this season. Coming into the week, Lunsford has 12 stolen bases and 17 runs scored (both team-highs) in 10 games played.



BASEBALL DREAMS

When it came time to choose where Colby would play college baseball, the decision was made early and with confidence.

“The coaches, they are really great,” Colby said of what was the biggest factor in him choosing Sacramento State. “When I went on my visit, they were super welcoming and I really like how they coach. And, I like that it’s so close to home.”

Being close to home is very important for Colby, who was born and raised in Grass Valley.

“He did his research and he really liked the idea of being close to home,” said Jessica. “We’re a tight family and he really loves his brothers (Cooper and Colin), so it was important for him to be close to home.”

Brackett said Colby’s ability to lift a team with his personality is what will make him a success at the next level and beyond.

“The thing people should know most about him is that he cares more about his teammates than he does himself,” said Brackett. “That’s what is going to propel him at Sacramento State and beyond.”

Colby is a self-described “history nerd” and said he would be pursuing a degree in social science. He said his career goals are to play professional baseball and one day coach.

“Ultimately, I’d love to play professional baseball,” he said. “I think that’s everyone’s dream, but if that doesn’t happen I definitely would like to become coach at some point. That would be awesome, to spread the knowledge I’ve gained over the years and pass it on to younger generations.”

FINISHING STRONG

With college baseball and the pursuit of a professional baseball career looming in his future, Colby said he remains focused on this season and having fun in his final run with the Bear River Bruins.

“I just want to play good baseball down the stretch,” he said. “I don’t really care about the record, I just want to have fun. And, we’re having fun. I’m having a blast with these guys, our coach is awesome and it’s just been a lot of fun.”

The Bruins (6-6) have a handful of games left this season, including a bout with Lindhurst on Monday. They then face off with Truckee twice, Forest Lake Christian once and close with two against Marysville the final week of May.

“It’s been special to get to coach him,” said Brackett. ”It’s going to be emotional when he leaves. The good kind of emotional because we’re so proud of him.”

After having his junior season with the Bruins cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions, Colby said he’s really enjoying his final run with his Bear River teammates.

“I’ve played with these guys since I was a little kid, growing up playing Little League and most of us even played with the Gold Country Bears,” he said. “I love them. They are like my brothers. Our team chemistry is unmatched. We just all get along so well. It’s a really fun time.”

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com