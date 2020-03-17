RUNNING: 20th annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run postponed

The 20th annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run 5K/10K has been postponed.

“In these extraordinary and unprecedented times the Daffodil Run event organizers are postponing our amazing community event,” race organizers said in a press release. “The safety and security of our participants and volunteers is of utmost importance. Postponing an annual spring event with a 20 year history is disappointing, but we are following state and CDC guidelines, and want what is healthiest for all of us. We are looking out for each other and are in this as a community.”

The event has been rescheduled for Nov. 1.

The Daffodil Run, which traverses the streets of Penn Valley, is one of 11 races on the Gold Country Grand Prix’s 2020 schedule and was originally set for April 5.

Funds raised by the event go to local schools, a scholarship for a Nevada Union High School senior, planting daffodil bulb in the community and Western Gateway Park.

For more information about the Daffodil Run visit http://www.daffodilrunpv.com or contact event coordinator Gene Gilligan at geegill116@yahoo.com.

