Run for good in CER’s virtual 5K

Experts agree physical activity is not only good for our bodies, it’s crucial for our mental, emotional and psychological well being. Especially during times of great uncertainty and stress — times like a global pandemic, for instance — getting outside and getting moving can be one of the best things we do for our overall health.

With gyms closed and team sports cancelled, why not give running a try? It’s an excellent way to get those feel-good endorphins flowing and your heart pumping while adhering to the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing.

Even better, run outside in the spring sunshine and enjoy all of the beauty that Nevada County has to offer.

Even better still, run for a cause, and know that, even with stay-at-home orders precluding the opportunity for in-person races, your efforts can benefit others.

Christian Encounter Ranch’s seventh annual Rescue Run, a 5K race which was originally scheduled to take place Saturday at the organization’s 86-acre property on Retrac Way in Grass Valley, will now be a virtual event. The suggested donation — $15 for adults and teens and $5 for children age 11 and younger — is tax-deductible and will help fund CER’s residential program for struggling young people. Participants will run, jog or walk, either outside or on a treadmill, anytime between today and April 29. After submitting a picture of themselves running, of their route, or of an activity tracker showing their results, they will receive an emailed certificate of participation and appreciation.

As our social isolation continues, put your stir-craziness to good use: get outside and walk or run for the residents of CER. They’ll be running, too, on Friday as a part of CER’s high school PE class. It’s good for your body, good for your mind, and good for your spirit. Beyond that, it’s good for the 16-25 year olds who come to CER for healing and for hope.

As race director Caryn Galeckas said, “By participating in the Rescue Run, people in the community support CER and encourage the students, who run a difficult race in life every day.”

To register for the Rescue Run, please visit http://www.christianencounter.org/rescuerun.html.

Source: Jennifer Palmer, Member of Christian Encounter Ranch Board of Directors