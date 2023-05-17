Round two of the open cart series took place at Empire Mine Speedway at the Nevada County Fairgrounds earlier this month bringing crowds and fun racing action to Grass Valley as part of this year’s racing season at the speedway.
The next race in the series is scheduled to take place June 2, with the championship set to take place June 30.
Results from the 5/5 round two event are as follows:
1st – 18k Kayden Williams
5th – 44D William MacMenigall
Cage Clone Finishing Order
9th – 12oz Troy Frederick
Lucky 13 – 17 Superman Brian Boffenkamp
Box Stock Finishing Order
2nd – 88 Cheyenne MacMenigall
3rd – 12x Ryland Shoopman
4th – 7A Anthony Gutierrez
11th – 11h Hunter Merritt
13th – 88 Colton Arbogast