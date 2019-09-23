AUTO RACING: Rossi’s gamble in season finale falls short

Alexander Rossi went into the double-points season finale at Laguna Seca with a solid shot at the title. Starting the weekend second in the Championship and qualifying third, he had to take a few strategic chances to win the race. Although he finished ahead of rival Josef Newgarden, the sixth place finish was not enough in the end.

“It is the way it goes,” said Rossi. “We started on the used Firestones. We knew ultimately the guys were Scott (Dixon) and Colton (Herta) because we knew we needed to win the race. We went opposite of them on tire choice on the grid. It was a gamble. We made the decision (Sunday) morning if we were going to go for it, we would rather finish third than second and be complacent. It is the way the chips fell.”

Rossi, a Nevada City native, ultimately finished third in the Championship, with two wins, two poles and 11 top-fives in the 17-race IndyCar season. He now packs for Australia to take on the famed Bathurst 1000.

Herta won the race and Newgarden took eighth, which was good enough to win the overall Championship.

This article was submitted to The Union by Alexander Rossi Media.