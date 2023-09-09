The 2023 NTT Indycar Series returns to California with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Coverage begins Sunday (Sept. 10th) on NBC and streaming on Peacock beginning at 11:30 AM PST. Sunny skies and moderate temperatures are forecasted for the afternoon over the recently resurfaced 2.258 mile road course located outside of Salinas.
Tire management was the key to victory last year for Alex Palou, the 2023 Indycar Series champion and Portland winner, with only three pit stops in 95 laps around the 11 turn circuit. With plenty of grip in the fresh pavement, corner speeds should be up at this weekend’s events across the board.
Third through fifth place in the Indycar Series standings are all still at stake; Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, and Scott McLaughlin are all within 22 points of each other. California drivers Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta are separated by a single point in their battle for ninth, as Rossi looks to bounce back after a twentieth place finish last week in the city of roses.
With Herta coming in as one of the favorites this weekend, the Nevada City native will have his work cut out for him. Last year in this event Rossi finished tenth after starting third, while Herta started eighteenth and finished one position behind him in eleventh.