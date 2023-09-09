Special to The Union

The 2023 NTT Indycar Series returns to California with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Coverage begins Sunday (Sept. 10th) on NBC and streaming on Peacock beginning at 11:30 AM PST. Sunny skies and moderate temperatures are forecasted for the afternoon over the recently resurfaced 2.258 mile road course located outside of Salinas.