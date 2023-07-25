This past Saturday and Sunday, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi participated in an IndyCar Doubleheader in Iowa. Saturday’s race was the Hy-Vee Homefront 250, and Sunday’s race was the Hy-Vee One Step 250 at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Rossi finished 10th Saturday and 15th Sunday.
Josef Newgarden took first place in both races. The wins marked the fifth and sixth times that Newgarden has won at the Iowa Speedway.
“I knew we had a great car, and the pressure was there because we wanted to execute on it and make sure it was a great weekend,” Newgarden told auotoweek.com after winning Sunday’s Hy-Vee One Step 250. “I’m happy now. When you finish the first race, it’s great to have a doubleheader, but you feel incomplete until you get through today.
Following NewGarden on Saturday were Scott McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson, and Will Power.
On Sunday, Newgarden led the way again, followed by Power, Alex Palou, Felix Roesenqvist, and McLaughlin.
Newgarden edged out Power by 0.7050 seconds on Sunday.
In the two races over the weekend, Rossi picked up a total of 35 points and now has 265 points on the season and is tenth in the IndyCar standings.
With his big weekend, Newgarden jumped into second place in the standings and cut Palou’s lead down to 80 points.
“I hope we can close that,” Newgarden told auotweek.com. “We need to win more races to be able to do it, but there’s no doubt he’s been one of the best competitors you can drive against.
Palou has 477 points, and Newgarden follows with 397. Whole Dixon (257), Ericsson (330), and McLaughlin (329) round out the top five.
So far this season, Rossi has four top-five and eight top-ten finishes.
IndyCar returns to the track on August 6th for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee.
