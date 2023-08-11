IndyCar Texas Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi waves during introductions for the IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 2, 2023.

 AP Photo/LM Otero

On Saturday, the IndyCar Series returns to Indianapolis for the third time this year for the Gallagher Grand Prix on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It will be the second race on the road course this year.

Nevada City native Alexander Rossi won the Gallagher Grand Prix last year and will look for his first win of the season Saturday.