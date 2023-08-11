On Saturday, the IndyCar Series returns to Indianapolis for the third time this year for the Gallagher Grand Prix on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It will be the second race on the road course this year.
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi won the Gallagher Grand Prix last year and will look for his first win of the season Saturday.
The road course was built in 2000 for Formula 1's United States Grand Prix. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is just under 2.5 miles and runs clockwise opposite the oval.
The road course begins with a 5/8 mile front stretch before taking drivers into a right turn immediately, followed by a long left that makes up turns 1 and 2. Turn 3 is an arching right-hander, slowly bringing drivers back to another right-hander; turn 4 presents another overtaking opportunity.
Turns 5 and 6 make up the chicane. After the chicane comes the back straight, which splits the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield in two, running just behind the NASCAR Cup Series garages.
The final part of the lap starts with the hard left of Turn 7 before drivers swing back and forth with Turns 8 and 9. Then, it's a right back onto the oval with Turns 10 and 11. Turns 12 and 13 slow drivers down before they make their way back onto the front stretch, while Turn 14 takes drivers right back to the finish line to complete the race.
In Rossi's last race, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, he finished 19th though showed promise through the first half of the race where Rossi sat in 6th place and at times held the 2nd place position before Rinus VeeKay made side contact with Rossi in a high-speed section of the track.
Rossi went down 2 laps after the collision and used the rest of the race to claw back to the 19th place finish. VeeKay was penalized for the contact with Rossi.
Rossi picked up 11 points and dropped a spot in the overall IndyCar Championshop standings from 10th to 11th with 276 points.
The points leader is Alex Palou with 513 points, coming second in Josef Newgarden with 429 points. Scott Dixon (387), Scott McLaughlin (371), and Marcus Ericsson (357) round out the top five.
Chip Ganassi Racing leads in team points with 1,495, with five wins, While Team Penske is second with 1,137 points and five wins. Arrow McLaren SP (888), Andretti Autosport (816), two wins, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan (629) and one win round out the top-five teams in points.
Rossi races for Arrow McLaren SP.
So far this season, Rossi has four top-five and eight top-ten finishes. In his career, Rossi has eight wins, 29 podiums, seven poles, 45 top-five, and 77 top-ten finishes in 127 starts.
Qualifications for the Gallagher Grand Prix start today from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and will be streamed on Peacock.
The 2023 Gallagher Grand Prix will start Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and will be televised on USA and streamed on Peacock.