Alexander Rossi (left) and Pato O'Ward (right) walking to Fan Village to sign autographs in Portland.

 Photo by Laura Bigham

Special to The Union

This season’s King of the NTT Indycar Series, Alex Palou, was crowned champion Sunday (Sept. 3) in the city of roses by winning the BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland in dominant fashion. Nothing could stop Palou’s No. 10 American Legion Honda team from earning their fifth victory of the season and their second title in three years, Chip Ganassi Racing’s fifteenth open wheel title overall. The Barcelona native also became the first driver to clinch the Indycar Series title early since Sebastien Bourdais in 2007.