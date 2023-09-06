This season’s King of the NTT Indycar Series, Alex Palou, was crowned champion Sunday (Sept. 3) in the city of roses by winning the BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland in dominant fashion. Nothing could stop Palou’s No. 10 American Legion Honda team from earning their fifth victory of the season and their second title in three years, Chip Ganassi Racing’s fifteenth open wheel title overall. The Barcelona native also became the first driver to clinch the Indycar Series title early since Sebastien Bourdais in 2007.
Felix Rosenqvist drove the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet to a second place finish ahead of Scott Dixon’s No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to round out the podium. With the third place result, the six time champ also clinched second in the Indycar Series driver standings. Pato O’Ward navigated heavy traffic throughout the day to finish fourth, followed by 2023 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden in fifth place.
Rosenquist, who was with Arrow McClaren for three seasons, announced Tuesday that he will be joining Meyer Shank racing next year with a multi-year deal.
Grass Valley’s Alexander Rossi is holding on to ninth in the series standings by a single point, over Colton Herta, after cutting a tire down during contact on lap 90 in Portland. Qualifying ninth on Saturday, the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team elected to start on Firestone Alternate tires. This proved a costly strategy, not just for Rossi, but all teams who chose the softer compound to begin the day; including polesitter Graham Rahal and outside polesitter Scott McLaughlin. With the twentieth place finish, Rossi has 349 points heading into the final round.
The race was not without its controversial calls. Kyle Kirkwood was penalized two positions for blocking Ryan Hunter-Reay on the backstretch during the first round of pit stops. On lap 48 Alex Palou’s car moved dangerously close to Helio Castroneves, but was never reviewed by race control. Alexander Rossi and Marcus Ericsson’s contact on lap 90 was reviewed with no penalty awarded.
First and Second place in the championship may have been clinched by Chip Ganassi Racing’s drivers, but Josef Newgarden in third, Pato O’Ward in fourth, and Scott MccLaughlin in fifth are separated by only 22 points as they battle down to the wire. The NTT Indycar Series concludes the season Sunday (Sept. 10th) 11:30 PST on NBC with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.