When the morning mists finally parted over the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Scott Dixon emerged atop the podium at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for his first career win in six career starts at the circuit with Scott McLaughlin’s No. 9 Team Penske Chevrolet finishing runner up 7.318 seconds behind. After clinching second in the NTT Indycar series standings last week, the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda team overcame multiple penalties with good strategy, along with timely cautions, to take the lead on lap 76 and hold on for the victory.
2023 NTT Indycar Series Champion Alex Palou finished third in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda after leading the most laps on Sunday. The No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet of Will Power and No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Callum Illot round out the top five after a day filled with chaos and cautions.
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi, in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, qualified fifteenth and ran in the top ten for most of the day. Rossi skillfully navigated around the repaved surface, and survived eight caution flags, to earn a seventh place finish. With 375 points, Rossi finished ninth in the NTT Indycar Series standings, scoring six top fives and eleven top ten finishes this year.
“P9 in the championship after a lot of learning and growing from an unbelievable Arrow McLaren Team,” Rossi said via Twitter (X) Monday.
“We will grow from our experiences and come back exponentially stronger in 2024. Love you all,” Rossi said.
This was Scott Dixon’s third win in his last few faces and the Chip Ganassi Racing team’s fourth straight win.
“A credit to this team,” Dixon told IndyCar.com. “They’ve been executing like that all year. We got caught up in some mayhem at the start. I definitely didn’t agree with the (penalty) call, but I haven’t seen all of it yet. But I had nowhere to go. But we won; that’s all that matters. We won.”
Palou will take home his second NTT IndyCar Series championship.
Rossi closes the season with six top-five and 11 top-ten finishes this season. In eight years in the IndyCar series, Rossi has Eight wins and 29 podiums, 46 top-five, and 78 top-ten finishes.
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and Rossi’s first win was the 2016 Indianapolis 500. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix. Also, in 2016, Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and the IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year.