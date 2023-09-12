When the morning mists finally parted over the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Scott Dixon emerged atop the podium at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for his first career win in six career starts at the circuit with Scott McLaughlin’s No. 9 Team Penske Chevrolet finishing runner up 7.318 seconds behind. After clinching second in the NTT Indycar series standings last week, the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda team overcame multiple penalties with good strategy, along with timely cautions, to take the lead on lap 76 and hold on for the victory.

2023 NTT Indycar Series Champion Alex Palou finished third in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda after leading the most laps on Sunday. The No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet of Will Power and No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Callum Illot round out the top five after a day filled with chaos and cautions.