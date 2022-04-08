Registration open for NU Miners Golf Tournament
The Nevada Union Baseball Boosters will hold its second annual NU Miners Golf Tournament on April 25 at Darkhorse Golf Club.
Participants must preregister for the event by emailing nubaseballboosterclub@gmail.com, or calling 530-277-3950. All profits go to support the baseball program at Nevada Union High School.
Cost is $100 per golfer.
Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. A four-person scramble with a shotgun start begins at 1 p.m.
Source: NU Baseball Booster Club
