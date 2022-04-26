Register for 2022 NU Boys Basketball Youth Summer Camp

Camp director and head Nevada Union boys varsity basketball coach Mark Casey invites third to eighth grade boys — their grade entering fall 2022 — to a basketball camp focused on fundamentals, skills and fun, a news release states.

Coach Casey’s varsity, junior varsity and freshman coaches and players will be in attendance to teach kids shooting, ball handling, passing, defense and rebounding in a fun and fast environment. There will be competitions and prizes as well as team events. All participants receive a camp T-shirt.

The camp is 5 to 8 p.m. June 13 to 16 at Nevada Union’s Ali Gym. Registration is $100.

Register at http://www.ncgoldbasketball.com/camps .

Source: Brian Hood