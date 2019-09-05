REC VOLLEYBALL: Whole Fam Damily brings home title

The Whole Fam Damily banded together and brought home the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s Summer B League Volleyball Championship.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Building, the Whole Fam Damily overwhelmed Swat Team in the title match, winning in straight sets, 25-13, 25-22.

The Whole Fam Damily is comprised of Tina Parmenter, Chris Parmenter, Taryn Parmenter and Addison Parmenter. They were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and beat the Wolves in straight sets in the semifinals to reach the championship game.

Swat Team, the No. 3 seed, beat 1 Hit Wonders in the other semifinal.

League organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.