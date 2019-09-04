REC VOLLEYBALL: Bistro 221 wins A-League championship
With the league title on the line, Bistro 221 served up a championship effort.
Bistro 221 faced an early deficit against its title game foe Hit Happens, but battled back to claim the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s A League Summer Volleyball Championship Aug. 23 at the Grass Valley Veterans Building.
After dropping the first set, 25-22, No. 1 seed Bistro 221 rallied past No. 2 Hit Happens in the final two, 25-17, 15-10.
Leading the way for Bistro 221 was Sydney Porter and Trevor Bryant.
Hit Happens got strong play from Tyler Madden.
Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s fall/winter sports are now open.
The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Sept. 29, but team registration is due by Sept. 15.
Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $320.
Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older). Cost per team is $480.
Both leagues feature 8-game seasons and playoffs for the top four teams.
For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
League organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
