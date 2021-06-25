Rec sports: Tourney champs: Sierra Excavating wins inaugural NCASA Father’s Day Softball Tournament

Sierra Excavating won the inaugural Nevada County Adult Sports Association Father’s Day Softball Tournament Sunday at Oak Tree Community Park in North San Juan. The team is comprised of (back row from left) Greg Lee, Mike Covert, Jason Estep, Jake Hunter, Casy Lee, Rick Tesene, Ty Guthrie, Max Koenig, Walter Carson, as well as (front row from left) Jesse Lee, Seth Reader, Andre Wagner and Ashlyn Tesene.

Submitted to The Union

After going 3-0 in pool play on Saturday, Sierra Excavating then topped the Oak Valley Acorns in the semifinals and Ridge Stop Cafe in the championship game.

Ridge Stop Cafe reached the title game after beating Sweetland Garden Mercantile in their semifinal bout.

The two-day, four-team tourney featured players of all ages and abilities, and was made more festive with music by Koa and the always popular Hot Dog Cart.

Another NCASA softball tourney is scheduled for July 17-18. To learn more about upcoming tourneys, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

