Rec sports: Tourney champs: Sierra Excavating wins inaugural NCASA Father’s Day Softball Tournament
Sierra Excavating won the inaugural Nevada County Adult Sports Association Father’s Day Softball Tournament Sunday at Oak Tree Community Park in North San Juan.
After going 3-0 in pool play on Saturday, Sierra Excavating then topped the Oak Valley Acorns in the semifinals and Ridge Stop Cafe in the championship game.
Ridge Stop Cafe reached the title game after beating Sweetland Garden Mercantile in their semifinal bout.
The two-day, four-team tourney featured players of all ages and abilities, and was made more festive with music by Koa and the always popular Hot Dog Cart.
Another NCASA softball tourney is scheduled for July 17-18. To learn more about upcoming tourneys, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
Event organizers may submit game reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Rec sports: Tourney champs: Sierra Excavating wins inaugural NCASA Father’s Day Softball Tournament
Sierra Excavating won the inaugural Nevada County Adult Sports Association Father’s Day Softball Tournament Sunday at Oak Tree Community Park in North San Juan.