Rec sports: Registration open for NCASA leagues, softball tourney

The Nevada County Adult Sports Association has opened registration for its upcoming fall/winter basketball, volleyball and flag football leagues.

The NCASA basketball league features four divisions (B1, B2, C and 40-and-over), and is played on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday afternoons. The season is eight games and includes playoffs for the top four teams in each division. Games are played at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. The cost to register a team is $550. Registration is due by Sunday. The league is set to begin the week of Sept. 12.

The four-on-four volleyball league is also set to start up the week of Sept. 12. The league is played on Wednesday and Sunday evenings, and also competes at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. The season is eight-games long with playoffs for the top-four teams in each division. The cost to register a volleyball team is $380. Registration is due by Sunday.

The NCASA flag football league is slated to return in November with games being played at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley and Oak Tree Community Park in North San Juan. The deadline to register a flag football team is Oct. 15, and the cost is $600.

Late registration for all three leagues is accepted with a $50 fee.





NCASA will also be hosting a softball tournament Aug. 21-22 at the Oak Tree Community Park softball field. The event will feature a three-game guarantee for all teams. The cost to enter a team is $300. Deadline to sign up is Sunday.

For more information or to register for any of the NCASA offerings, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.