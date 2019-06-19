REC SPORTS: Partners In Care take care of business, win hoops title

Behind an explosive offensive attack and strong defense down the stretch, Partners In Care topped Life-Force Academy and claimed the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s spring season B2 League basketball championship.

It was a close battle early on, but Partners In Care finished with a flurry, turning a 29-26 halftime lead into a 72-48 blowout.

Leading the Partners In Care charge was Damian Norden with 29 points, 23 of which came in the second half. Thomas McAtee followed with 21 points, and Trevor Bansemer added 12 points.

Partners In Care is comprised of Chris Stanio, Ben Thomas, Cliff Robinson, Norden, McAtee and Bansemer.

Life-Force Academy was led offensively by Walter Ford with 10 points, Michelle Wallace with eight and Adam Walton with eight.

Partners In Care, the No. 1 seed, bested Block Boyz, 59-49, to earn its spot in the title game.

Life-Force Academy reached the championship game after topping Nate and Mid-Life Crisis, 49-45, in the other semifinal.

