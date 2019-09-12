REC SOFTBALL: The Union captures senior softball tourney championship

When the dust settled at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley, there was one team left standing.

After a 30-game regular season and an end of the season double-elimination tourney, The Union team walked off the field as the 2019 Gold Country Senior Softball Association Champions.

“Just a great bunch of guys,” said The Union player Dave Billings. “Everyone was pretty selfless.”

After going 21-8-1 in the regular season, The Union earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. With wins over No. 7 Wolf Mountain Day Spa, No. 3 Tripps Auto Body and the top-seeded Tax Dodgers, The Union reached the championship round without a blemish.

The Union suffered their first loss of the tourney in the championship round, falling to No. 8 Penn Valley Mini Storage, which battled its way into the title round despite suffering a loss early in the tourney.

With both teams having a loss to their credit, a second and decisive game was played. The Union came out on top this time, 15-12.

The Union is comprised of Taylor Welz, Dave Billings, Bob Murray, Ken Willer, Bill Signor, Ed Kirkley, Mervin Swanson, Rick Rangel, Travis Rose, Craig Swarthout, Bob Swarthout, Ken Schon and Scott Carr.

The Tax Dodgers were the league’s regular season champs after posting a 25-5 record.

To learn more about the Gold Country Senior Softball Association visit http://www.gcssasoftball.org/.

