REC FLAG FOOTBALL: Tecmo wins 3rd straight NCASA championship

The reign continues for Tecmo.

With a staunch defensive effort and an unrelenting offensive attack, Tecmo won its third straight Nevada County Adult Sports Association Flag Football championship last Saturday in Penn Valley.

Facing their rival, Team Brooke, in the title game, Tecmo fell behind by a touchdown early on but stormed ahead just before halftime and never looked back, winning 42-13.

Leading Tecmo’s offense was quarterback Matt Reiswig, who threw five touchdowns and no interceptions in the championship. Reiswig impressed throughout the playoffs, tossing nine touchdowns without an interception.

His top targets in the title game were Steve Lime and Connor Phillips. Lime was on the receiving end of three touchdown passes, and Phillips hauled in the other two.

Receivers Austin Dowling and Colton Wood both made key catches to keep the chains moving throughout. Tecmo scored on all but two of their possessions.

Lime and Phillips also shined on defense. Lime picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown, which gave Tecmo a 16-7 lead just before halftime. Phillips notched multiple sacks from his pass rusher position.

Also starring on defense was Dowling who pulled down two interceptions.

Tecmo also got key contributions on defense from pass rusher Sio Veimau, cornerback Tommy Paone, and linebackers Scott Coffey and Joe Cotney.

Ben Brooke and Quinn Anderson each had a touchdown catch for Team Brooke. Dylan Brooke and Bailey Brooke each had a touchdown toss.

Tecmo and Team Brooke have now met up in the championship game in five straight seasons. Team Brooke won the first two matchups before Tecmo began their run of three straight in the local 6-on-6 passing only flag football league.

Tecmo, sponsored by The Union, went 9-1 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the postseason. They were nearly knocked out of the playoffs in the semifinal round, but a touchdown pass from Reiswig to Cotney with just seconds left in the game gave them the 32-25 victory.

Team Brooke went 8-2 in the regular season and was the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Ford is a member of team Tecmo.