REC BASKETBALL: Old School wins 40-and-over league championship

Behind a solid defensive effort, Old School outlasted the Blown Joints, 45-38, to claim the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s 40-and-over winter league championship.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, Old School grabbed a 24-21 halftime lead and held the Blown Joints to just 17 second half points to earn the coveted “NCASA CHAMPS” T-shirts.

Leading the offensive charge for Old School was Jeff Conklin with 19 points, and Tom Strolle with 15 points.

Blown Joints was led by Forest Harrison, who poured in 18 points.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s spring sports are now open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Feb. 9. Team registration is due by Jan. 15.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

