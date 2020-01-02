REC BASKETBALL: Life-Force Academy earns B2 championship

Editor’s note: Let me first say, I am aware how self indulgent this article is. In my defense, I run stories on Nevada County Adult Sports Association championship teams regularly and across multiple sports. The only difference this time is I am a member of the championship squad.

With a dedicated effort on defense and a couple impressive offensive performances, Life-Force Academy rose above the competition and earned the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s B2 Winter League basketball championship.

After cruising past a short-handed team in the semifinals, No. 3 seed Life-Force Academy headed into the title game against Old School, the No. 1 seed and defending B2 champ.

Old School had topped Life-Force Academy in previous championship bouts, but Life-Force was unfazed by recent history and came out strong.

Behind 20 first half points from Chris McIntosh, Life-Force Academy grabbed a 27-23 first half lead. McIntosh would finish with a game-high 27 points. The talented scorer averaged 30.5 points per game in the playoffs.

The second half was a back-and-forth battle with both teams making runs and counter runs, which kept the contest tight throughout.

It was the hot shooting of Michelle Wallace that kept Life-Force Academy in control down the stretch, as the sharp shooter tallied 19 of her 21 points in the second half alone.

With a just a few minutes left in the game, Life Force Academy had built a seven point lead, but Old School would not go without a fight. Jeff Conklin began raining in 3-pointers to keep his team within striking distance. But, Life-Force Academy was able to counter Conklin’s barrage of 3s with made free throws in the final minute and pulled out a, 63-57, title-game victory.

Also putting in a strong showing for Life Force Academy was Trevor Wade with 15 points.

Adam Walton and Walter Ford were also integral to the victory, playing tough defense throughout and controlling the boards.

‘Total team effort,” said Ford. “Michelle and Chris were on fire and when they get going we’re difficult to beat. Trevor was awesome on both sides of the court. Adam is tough as nails. And, I am also on the team.

“A special shout out goes to our captain Jai Dev Singh. Without him we couldn’t do this. He’s the force that keeps us together and headed in the right direction.”

Conklin and Devon Cloud led Old School with 16 points each. Al Aragon added 11.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s spring sports are now open.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

